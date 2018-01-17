Jeff Flake Slams Trump As Modern Day Stalin: His Attack On The Free Press Is ‘Unprecedented’

Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) took to the Senate floor on January 17 to deride President Donald Trump‘s anti-media rhetoric and nonstop attacks on the free press. Senator Flake compared Trump to late Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin (in office from 1922-1952), who was equally paranoid about “unfair” treatment by the press. Flake criticized Trump for calling the American media, the “enemy of the people,” and for conducting an “unprecedented assault” on the American people from the presidential pulpit.

He also asserted that Trump’s behavior should “shame” the Senate and the Republican party. “The free press is the despot’s enemy, which makes the free press the guardian of democracy,” Flake said. “When a figure in power reflexively calls any press that doesn’t suit him ‘fake news,’ it is that person who should be the figure of suspicion, not the press. A major difference between politicians and the free press is that the press usually corrects itself when it gets something wrong.”

“2017 was a year which saw the truth – objective, empirical, evidence-based truth – more battered and abused than any other in the history of our country, at the hands of the most powerful figure in our government,” Flake said. “The impulses underlying the dissemination of such untruths are not benign. They have the effect of eroding trust in our vital institutions and conditioning the public to no longer trust them. The destructive effect of this kind of behavior on our democracy cannot be overstated.

“2018 must be the year in which the truth takes a stand against power that would weaken it. In this effort, the choice is quite simple. And in this effort, the truth needs as many allies as possible,” he said. “We have it within us to turn back these attacks, right these wrongs, repair this damage, restore reverence for our institutions, and prevent further moral vandalism.” You can read the full transcript of Flake’s speech HERE.

Sen. Jeff Flake: “Mr. President, it is a testament to the condition of our democracy that our own President uses words infamously spoken by Joseph Stalin to describe his enemies” https://t.co/ByDENxNNoF — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 17, 2018

Senator Flake announced in October that he will not be seeking reelection in 2018, because he cannot in good conscious serve under President Trump.