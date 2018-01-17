Ellen Pompeo Signs Huge $20 Million Deal To Stay On ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: How Long Will The Show Last?

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Ellen Pompeo has agreed to a $20 million deal, making her the highest-paid woman on a drama series! So what does this mean for the show’s future?

Ellen Pompeo, 48, is a woman who gets what she wants. She’s an inspiration to women everywhere. The Grey’s Anatomy star, who has played the beloved Meredith Grey for 14 seasons on the hit ABC drama, has negotiated a new deal that has her earning $575,000 per episode, THR.com reveals. She also got seven-figure signing bonus, two full backend equity points on the series, which will earn her another $6 million to $7 million, and more. In total, Ellen is going to make over $20 million. The deal also covers the current season of Grey’s Anatomy, as well as a 15th and 16th season.

The show hasn’t been renewed for seasons 15 and 16 yet, but they’re almost a guarantee. Even after 14 seasons, Grey’s Anatomy is one of the most popular shows on the network. It is ABC’s No. 2. drama behind The Good Doctor. When asked if the potential 15th and 16th seasons could be the show’s swan song, Ellen told our sister site Deadline: “I’ve been saying since season one, ‘We have two more years.’ This show, it’s taking on a life of its own, and who knows? We take it season by season really.”

Ellen has no intention of leaving the hit show at the moment. The actress added that she and Shonda “will decide when we end the show.” Ellen told our sister site Variety in March 2017: “The story is about Meredith Grey’s journey and when I’m done, the show will end.”

Even though the show centers around Meredith Grey, she revealed to THR.com that she was paid less than co-star Patrick Dempsey, 52, a.k.a. Dr. Derek Shepherd, while he was on the show. Ellen noted that she reached out to Patrick about “joining together to negotiate,” but he refused. She eventually asked the network for $5,000 more than Patrick “just on principle, because the show is Grey’s Anatomy and I’m Meredith Grey.” They said no. Well, Ellen has taken back her power and now doesn’t ask for anything less than she deserves.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

HollywoodLifers, how long do you think Grey’s Anatomy will go for? Let us know!