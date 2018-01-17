Donald Trump Reveals ‘Fake News Awards’ Winners — Full List

President Trump just announced the ‘Fake News Awards’ for 2017, giving out symbolic trophies to ‘winners’ like CNN, Time and more. We have the details here.

President Donald Trump, 71, just announced the 2017 winners of the Fake News Awards. Yes, that’s the awards he just made up to blast the media that he finds misrepresents his administration’s accomplishments. Some winners include The New York Times, CNN, Newsweek and many more. If you’ve followed Trump’s presidency, few outlets should be a surprise. These are the very same publications that he has railed against for months. So no, sadly there wasn’t an actual event but the president’s ridiculous goal is pretty clear. Here’s the list in it’s entirety, via GOP.com:

1. The New York Times’ Paul Krugman claimed on the day of President Trump’s historic, landslide victory that the economy would never recover.

2. ABC News’ Brian Ross CHOKES and sends markets in a downward spiral with false report.

3. CNN FALSELY reported that candidate Donald Trump and his son Donald J. Trump, Jr. had access to hacked documents from WikiLeaks.

4. TIME FALSELY reported that President Trump removed a bust of Martin Luther King, Jr. from the Oval Office.

5. Washington Post FALSELY reported the President’s massive sold-out rally in Pensacola, Florida was empty. Dishonest reporter showed picture of empty arena HOURS before crowd started pouring in.

6. CNN FALSELY edited a video to make it appear President Trump defiantly overfed fish during a visit with the Japanese prime minister. Japanese prime minister actually led the way with the feeding.

7. CNN FALSELY reported about Anthony Scaramucci’s meeting with a Russian, but retracted it due to a “significant breakdown in process.”

8. Newsweek FALSELY reported that Polish First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda did not shake President Trump’s hand.

9. CNN FALSELY reported that former FBI Director James Comey would dispute President Trump’s claim that he was told he is not under investigation.

10. The New York Times FALSELY claimed on the front page that the Trump administration had hidden a climate report.

11. And last, but not least: “RUSSIA COLLUSION!” Russian collusion is perhaps the greatest hoax perpetrated on the American people. THERE IS NO COLLUSION!

Prior to the awards show (which Stephen Colbert dubbed “the Fakies”), little information was given about the event, save for what President Trump tweeted himself. The initial announcement read, “I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned!” Head here for more photos of Trump.

That’s it, that was all he revealed until the big moment on January 17 (Trump tweeted again on the 7th that the awards were being bumped). Late-night hosts were delighted by the premise of the event. Colbert actually put up a For Your Consideration billboard in Times Square! “Nothing gives you more credibility than Donald Trump calling you a liar, and I, of course, don’t want to get snubbed,” Colbert said on The Late Show. He nominated himself for several fake categories, including:

“Outstanding Achievement in Parroting George Soros’ Talking Points,” “The Eric Trump Memorial Award for Disappointment,” “Fakest Dishonesty,” Corruptest Fakeness,” “Dishonest Corruption,” and “Smallest Button.” The last one is a jab at Trump’s recent tweet in which he told North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un he has a “bigger” nuclear launch button.

And the FAKE NEWS winners are…https://t.co/59G6x2f7fD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the president’s Most Dishonest & Corrupt Media Awards show? Let us know.