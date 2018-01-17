Donald Trump Allegedly Compared Stormy Daniels To Ivanka After Affair

While Donald Trump’s bizarre behavior isn’t a surprise to most, this will disgust you. Stormy Daniels, a porn star who Trump allegedly had an affair with, claims he compared her to his daughter, Ivanka.

There hasn’t been much that Donald Trump, 71, has said or done that’s been surprising to most. However, you may find this particular story extremely disturbing. Stormy Daniels — a reported porn star, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford — alleged that Trump cheated on his wife, Melania, 47, with her in 2009. During their alleged phone calls, which she said occured often, and sporadic meetings, Daniels admitted, “We had really good banter.” — “He told me once that I was someone to be reckoned with, beautiful and smart just like his daughter.” If you’re following along, that would mean his daughter, Ivanka Trump, now 36, would have been 24 at the time. Ivanka has yet to address Daniels’ alleged story.

Daniels and the now-president met at the American Century celebrity golf tournament in 2006, which took place in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. She alleges Trump asked for her phone number, before he asked her out to dinner. She recalled allegedly going to Trump’s hotel room, where he was wearing pajamas upon her arrival. Instead of stepping out in public, where many knew Melania was at home with their then 3-month-old son, Barron, Daniels alleged she and Trump had dinner in his room, where they talked for hours before having sex, which she described as “textbook generic.” Trump reportedly Daniels $130,000 payment through his lawyer as hush money to keep the matter private.

It’s important to note that the allegations above from Daniel were part of a 2011 interview In Touch, conducted with her, that the mag just published in their January 29, 2018 issue. Daniels’ alleged affair with Trump has reportedly been covered in numerous other interviews. In Touch corroborated her statements in 2011 by speaking with a friend of hers and her ex-husband.

Daniels told her alleged story to InTouch magazine, which reports she took and passed a polygraph test.

