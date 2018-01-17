Chris Hemsworth Fuels Rumors That Liam & Miley Cyrus Are Already Married In New Interview

Liam Hemsworth’s big brother, Chris, is setting the record straight on those Miley/Liam marriage rumors. So, have the two secretly tied the knot? Listen here!

Chris Hemsworth just couldn’t avoid the tough questions during his interview on SiriusXM’s Sway In The Morning on Jan. 16! The actor was asked about the recent rumors that his brother, Liam Hemsworth, and Miley Cyrus, had secretly tied the knot in Australia, and he’s made one thing clear: “They’re not officially married.” The longtime, on-off couple are kicking off their 2018 with a vacation Down Under, and while photos show them having a blast in Liam’s home country, it looks like the two have yet to take the next step in the relationship. They’re still young — why rush, right!?

Miley is clearly well accepted into the Hemsworth clan, though. Chris confirmed that she’s “a lot of fun” to have around, and even joked that he’s constantly begging her to sing for them. Chris’ wife, Elsa Pataky, also gushed over Miley while doing promo for 12 Strong this week, and said that her three kids “really enjoy her.” Miley and Liam started dating after meeting on the set of The Last Song in 2009. They were on and off for three years, until Liam finally proposed in June 2012. Unfortunately, the relationship fizzled out over the next year, and they ended their engagement in Sept. 2013.

However, at the very beginning of 2016, Miley and Liam were photographed together in Australia, fueling rumors that they were back together. By the end of that year, they were not hiding the relationship any longer, and since then, they’ve very openly been showing off their love. It looks like they’re not rushing a wedding by any means, but it certainly seems like that’s the direction they’re headed!

What's it like to have @MileyCyrus as a future in-law!? @chrishemsworth says his brother @LiamHemsworth's fiancée doesn't perform for the family, but she's "just a lot of fun"! pic.twitter.com/lX1bkUaKsg — SiriusXM (@SIRIUSXM) January 16, 2018

