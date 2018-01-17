‘Teen Mom’ Catelynn Lowell Going Back To Rehab: I Need To ‘Work On My Trauma’

‘Teen Mom’ star Catelynn Lowell is going back to rehab — for the third time! This news comes just two weeks after she returned home from her second treatment.

Catelynn Lowell, 25, announced on Jan. 17 that she will be returning to rehab. She took to Twitter to share the news with a post reading, “Well they say third times a charm… I’m going back to treatment people for 6 weeks to work on my [childhood] trauma and getting on different meds. THANK YOU @TylerBaltierra I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!!! You are my light!! And nova you are my sunshine #KeepTalkingMH.”

The Teen Mom OG star has been a huge advocate for mental health awareness as she recently entered a six-week treatment program, after having suicidal thoughts. “I’m taking the time I need right now to take good care of myself. On November 17th I thought of every way possible to commit suicide… from wrapping a belt around my neck to just running my car into an electric pole,” Catelynn explained to Us Weekly.

“Thank God I have a support system and a HUSBAND (Tyler Baltierra) and a DAUGHTER (Novalee). Thank God I am self aware I’m seeking treatment and I WILL get better. Anyone feeling alone you ARE NOT ALONE! This world needs all of us! We are all here for a reason,” Catelynn continued. We are so proud of Catelynn and her incredible journey! Keep pushing!

