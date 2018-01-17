Camilla Luddington Engaged: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Reveals Gorgeous Ring From Matthew Alan

OMG! ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Camilla Luddington just shared that she and longtime BF Matthew Alan got engaged! Check out her stunning ring!

Looks like someone had an extra special New Year’s Eve! Grey’s Anatomy star Camilla Luddington, 34, just announced to the world that she and boyfriend Matthew Alan were engaged during the festivities! “Sooo this happened on New Year’s Eve,” the gorgeous thespian captioned a photo of her new dazzling sparkler. “I’m not sure I even let Matt get through his proposal before I started yelling YES YES YES!! Of course it was a yes! Also… Hayden approves.” Of course, she’s referring to the tiny hand of her and Matthew’s daughter Hayden, who is grabbing the ring in the pic! So cute! Head here for loads more pics of Camilla!

The beautiful Brit has been with Matthew since 2015. In Oct. of 2016, they announced that they were expecting their first child together. “I am SO excited to FINALLY share with you all news that I’ve managed to keep secret for what seems like forever now… I am pregnant!!!!!!” she captioned a photo of herself cradling a pumpkin that said, “Baby arriving spring 2017.” “This girl gets to be a ‘cool mom’ ha! We are beyond happy and I cannot wait to bring you all on this journey with me!!!!” Then in April of 2017, their daughter arrived. Okay, we cannot wait for these nuptials to happen! Congrats, you two!

