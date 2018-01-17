Does Camila Cabello Have A Secret Boyfriend? She Hints There’s ‘Someone Special’ In Her Life

Did Camila Cabello just give fans an update on her current relationship status? The ‘Havana’ singer hinted that there’s ‘a lot of loving’ going on in her life!

Camila Cabello, 20, might be leaving the single life behind! While talking to Zane Lowe on his Beats 1 show, the “Never Be The Same” singer hinted that she might be involved in a new romance. It all started when Zane asked her if she could tell him a lyric that she’s written recently. “Oh my god, this is, this is a lot. OK. Well, I just wrote, I can’t say your name without smiling. Aww!” she said. Zane followed up the romantic reveal by asking Camila if there’s “someone special” in her life, which the “Havana” responded to with a coy, “Maybe.” See the full clip above!

Zane also noted that the former Fifth Harmony member has come a long way since going solo. “The first time we met, you were like, I’ve got a lot of hurting, got a lot of healing,” he said. “I know, and now it’s a lot of lovin’,” Camila added. We’re so happy for her! Even if all the love in her life isn’t romantic (although she definitely hints it could be!) we’re happy that Camila is in a good place in her life — especially since there has been a few public bumps along the way. While promoting her debut album Camila, the singer told The New York Times that she teared up when her former bandmates mimicked throwing her off of a stage at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

While Camila might have a new boyfriend, it probably isn’t super serious yet. She recently opened up to Jimmy Fallon that she nearly kissed Nick Jonas, 25, on New Year’s Eve. They both performed on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, and she admitted that she considered kissing him at midnight simply because that’s the thing to do when the clock strikes midnight. But don’t start thinking that Nick is the mystery man in question — he was spotted on a date with The Handmaid’s Tale actress Madeline Brewer after the Critics’ Choice Awards. We’ll only know for sure who has Camila’s heart when she’s ready to announce it herself!

