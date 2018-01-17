Betty White Turns 96: See 19 More Stars Over 90 Who Are Alive & Kickin’

Betty White is 96! Celebrate the ‘Golden Girls’ star’s birthday by looking through pics of all the celebrities who are still alive and thriving after reaching 90 years old.

If you’re one of the many people who woke up today, saw Betty White was trending, and immediately assumed the worst, you should be glad to know the Golden Girls star is in fact alive and well. The cause for the spike in conversation about our beloved Betty? It’s her birthday! The actress turns 96 today, Jan. 17, and we decided to celebrate the milestone by taking a look through photos of 19 other celebs who are still living their best lives after turning 90 years old.

If you’d love to live a long, fulfilling life like Betty, who has been succeeding in showbiz for more than 75 years, the living legend has some tips for the best way to make it to your 96th birthday.“I know it sounds corny, but I try to see the funny side and the upside, not the downside. I get bored with people who complain about this or that. It’s such a waste of time,” she told Parade Magazine. “Enjoy life. Accentuate the positive, not the negative. It sounds so trite, but a lot of people will pick out something to complain about, rather than say, ‘Hey, that was great!’ It’s not hard to find great stuff if you look.” Focusing on the good parts of life isn’t the only thoughtful advice she blessed us with though — she also gave a shoutout to her food favorites that have helped her through the years: vodka and hot dogs, “probably in that order.” This is why she’s an icon.

Betty isn’t the only star to living a healthy, happy life well into her 90s. Click through the gallery above to see what other celebs are still enjoying life after nine decades! While you do that, we’ll be over here eating hot dogs and sipping on vodka. Happy birthday, Betty!

