Aziz Ansari Is ‘Feeling The Love’ From Female Defenders After He’s Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

“Aziz [Ansari] is feeling the love from all the women rushing to his defense. What his accuser described as the worst night of her life is now quickly becoming the worst night of his life too,” a source close to the comedian tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He feels horrible that a woman he dated had such a bad experience with him and he was shocked when she decided to discuss his private life publicly. But now that so many women, like Wendy Williams and Ashleigh Banfield, are publicly defending him, Aziz is starting to feel a little bit better. Aziz feels his accuser has taught him a valuable lesson about trust and relationships and he will be more careful in the future. While Aziz had been fearing how this woman’s story may affect his career, he is now hopeful, thanks to all the women publicly supporting him, that people will realize he did little wrong.”

As we previously shared with you, an anonymous woman accused Aziz of sexual misconduct after having a “bad date” with the comedian. The 23-year-old Brooklyn-based photographer came forward on January 14 with allegations that she had an “uncomfortable” sexual encounter with him. But the woman’s allegations ended up being just a bit of a miscommunication between her and the actor, as opposed to him acting inappropriately. They both engaged in sexual acts with each other — he just wasn’t aware that she wasn’t as into it as he was. He quickly apologized for any miscommunication, and women like Wendy Williams and Ashleigh Banfield quickly came to his defense.

“Then why didn’t [she] just bite it and leave?… “Why didn’t [she] just grab [her] coat and leave?” Wendy Williams wondered on her talk show, Jan. 16, after hearing about the news. She then called the woman a “dummy”. “Girl, this was not the #MeToo movement; This is what you call a bad date,” Wendy said. “Now, everybody’s after her. I don’t even like her and I don’t even know her…I’m with Aziz, for now!”

HLN host Ashleigh Banfield, 50, also used a portion of her segment on Crime & Justice on Jan. 15 to call out the anonymous woman. “You’re 23. What a gift. Yet you look that gift horse in the mouth and chiseled away at that powerful movement with your public accusation. You had an unpleasant date. And you did not leave. That is on you. And all the gains that have been achieved on your behalf and mine are now being compromised by the allegations that you threw out there, and I’m gonna call them reckless and hollow,” she said.

