Amber Rose, 34, took to Instagram to share a video of a conversations she had with her plastic surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher before her breast reduction surgery on Jan. 17 and he had a lot to say about the procedure! The model and actress talked with Dr. Fisher about her 36H breast size and complained that her “boobs are super heavy.” She also shared that she’ll be very excited to wear tops with spaghetti straps once the surgery is done, something she hasn’t done since she was 10 years old! SEE THE VIDEO BELOW! “I’m here with beautiful Amber Rose and she is gorgeous and we’re going to do a little surgery tomorrow,” Fisher said in the video, which took place at his office. “She’s got the most gorgeous breasts, but she wants to downsize so she can have more freedom to run around and wear T-shirts, so we’re looking forward to this tomorrow.” See some of Amber’s best pics here!

Along with her video, Amber shared some pics on her Instagram story with some captions that reflected her feelings about the surgery. “My breast reduction surgery is tmrw,” one caption read. “I’m really scared and really excited at the same time,” read the other. Amber’s been very open about her decision to have the procedure done and even previously shared a message on social media that asked about the surgery when she first considered getting it last year.

Amber’s breast reduction surgery isn’t the only medical procedure she’s been open about. Back in Aug. she posted a video of herself getting botox injections from another popular plastic surgeon, Dr. Jason Diamond. She explained that the injections looked more painful than they were and thanked her doctor for fitting her into his schedule in the caption for the video.

