Yara Shahidi’s Hair At NAACP Image Awards — Copy Her Cool Style In 6 Easy Steps

Yara rocked the coolest hairstyle at the 2018 NAACP Awards — a braided ponytail — that you can copy with just three products!

Celebrity Stylist Nai’vasha Johnson created this cool style for Grown-ish and Black-ish star Yara Shahidi, 17, at the NAACP Image Awards, which were held live from Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 15. Black-ish won Outstanding Comedy Series, and Yara’s hairstyle won our best beauty award! Her stylist used Taliah Waajid products for her look, including their brand new Apple & Aloe Nutrition Leave-In Conditioner, which hydrates and helps to detangle. Read the how to below!

“1. Saturate damp hair with the Taliah Waajid Green Apple & Aloe Nutrition Leave-In Conditioner.

2. Use a paddle brush to evenly distribute throughout hair.

3. Section the hair into quadrants. Apply Taliah Waajid Curls, Waves, Naturals Curly Curl Gello from roots to ends.

4. Use a boar-bristle brush to smooth into a tight pony, then secure with a bungee.

5. Section the ponytail into three pieces, then create 3 long braids and secure each.

6. Take a pea size of Taliah Waajid Shea Coco Monoi Oil and glaze the braids to finish.”

Yara looked gorgeous in a stunning black Vera Wang dress with a sheer neckline. She finished off the look with Jimmy Choo shoes. She wore jewelry by Aurate and Kat Kim. We loved her look, from head to toe! Her style has been on point lately, and we love seeing more of her on-screen in Grown-ish! Her makeup was natural and soft at the Image Awards. So beautiful.

HollywoodLifers, did you love Yara Shahidi’s hair at the NAACP Image Awards?