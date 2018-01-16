Katy Jurado: 5 Things To Know About The Mexican Actress & Today’s Google Doodle

Another day, another Google Doodle. Google is honoring the beloved Mexican actress Katy Jurado on what would have been her 94th birthday. Here are 5 key things to know about her!

1. Katy Jurado broke boundaries for Latin American actresses in film. Katy was the first Latin American actress to be nominated for an Academy Awards. She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the 1954 film Broken Lance. She also became the first Latin American actress to win a Golden Globe for her performance in the 1952 film High Noon. Katy made over 70 films over the course of her career.

2. She played the “femme fatale” in movies. Katy acted in both American and Mexican films. She often played villainous and seductive women. She played her first “femme fatale” in the Mexican film No matarás. She was discovered in 1951 by filmmaker Budd Boetticher.

3. Her family initially banned her from acting. Katy didn’t let that stop her. She eventually signed her first contract in secret, according to her Google Doodle bio. She became one of leading women in the Golden Age of Mexican cinema.

4. She was also a bullfighter critic, movie columnist, and radio reporter. She took on so many jobs to support her family. She was spotted at a bullfight by John Wayne and Budd, who then cast her in his film Bullfighter and the Lady, according to IMDb.

5. She went on a date with Marlon Brando. According to a biography of Marlon titled Brando Unzipped, the Oscar winning actor told director Joseph L. Mankiewicz that he was instantly drawn to Katy’s “lack as hell, pointing at you like fiery arrows.” Katy later said in an interview that “Marlon called me one night for a date, and I accepted. I knew all about Movita. I knew he had a thing for Rita Moreno. Hell, it was just a date. I didn’t plan to marry him.” Katy played the wife of Marlon’s enemy in the 1961 movie One-Eyed Jacks.

