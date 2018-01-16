Darren Criss: 5 Things To Know About The Actor Playing Versace’s Killer In ‘American Crime Story’

Darren Criss transforms into cold-blooded killer Andrew Cunanan in ‘American Crime Story.’ Here’s what you need to know about Darren before the Jan. 17 premiere!

Are you ready to see Darren Criss, 30, like you’ve never seen him before? The actor/singer extraordinaire is playing Gianni Versace’s killer, Andrew Cunanan, in the FX series The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. The show premieres Jan. 17 at 10 p.m. ET. Darren’s already getting some serious buzz for his performance. These are the key facts to remember about the actor as you watch!

1. You probably remember him from Glee. Darren rose to fame when he was cast as Blaine Anderson on the FOX musical series in season two. He played the lead vocalist of Dalton Academy Warblers and was Kurt Hummel’s main love interest. The two fan-favorite characters got married in season 6. While on the show, Darren performed covers of hit songs like Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream,” Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used To Know,” and Train’s “Hey, Soul Sister.”

2. Ryan Murphy was determined to have Darren play Andrew Cunanan. The role of the serial killer is Darren’s darkest role yet and unlike any character he’s played before. “I just knew he could do it,” Ryan, who created American Crime Story, told EW. “More than that, I knew that he was super hungry and ambitious. I think people thought of Darren as a musical comedy star first. But, when I saw Hedwig, I knew he was capable of great darkness.”

3. He recently released a solo EP! Darren dropped the 5-track solo EP titled Homework in Dec. 2017. “The main idea behind this was to embrace me just being me as much as possible in the hopes of it reaching you in some kind of positive way,” Darren said about the release, according to Just Jared. “Secondly, homework always took me way too long to do. It’s true what they say- an artist’s work is never done. It never feels ‘done’ until it’s out there for someone else to experience. And so here I am, ‘finishing’ it by releasing it into the world, and encouraging it to live its own life with you.”

4. He’s a Broadway star as well & created a popular music festival! Darren can do it all. He’s starred in past Broadway productions of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Darren co-founded Elsie Fest in 2015. The festival is “NYC’s first music festival featuring stars and songs of the stage and screen,” according to its website.

5. He’s taken, ladies! Darren’s longtime girlfriend is writer and producer Mia Swier. The couple has been dating for years now. For Halloween 2017, the couple dressed as Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes’s movie versions of Romeo and Juliet!

