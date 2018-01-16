‘This Is Us’ Recap: A Devastating New Clue About Jack’s Death Is Revealed

We’re getting close to the reveal of how Jack died, and the Jan. 16 episode drops a heartbreaking clue. Plus, Kevin and Miguel’s relationship takes a major turn.

The winter formal is on the horizon, and Kate has decided she’s going to go. She even asks Rebecca to go to the mall with her to shop for a dress. Rebecca is ecstatic. Kate actually wants to hang out with her! Haven’t all moms been where Rebecca is right now? Meanwhile, Kevin is holed up on the couch in a cast. He’s not planning on taking Sophie to the dance since he can’t exactly dance with her. Jack is sick of Kevin’s moping and makes him go to the mall with the rest of the family. Before they leave, Rebecca tells Jack to remind her to get batteries at the mall. Remember that…

Randall goes to the mall to see the red head you’ll remember from the season 2 premiere. Her name is Allison. He asks her out! Meanwhile, Jack and Kevin see Miguel at the mall. He’s there for some retail therapy. Shelley is getting married again. “You’re always going to be their dad no matter what,” Jack stresses to Miguel. Kevin asks why Jack’s always got to try and pump people up. Sometimes people just want to wallow. Jack agrees to try and meet Kevin and Miguel halfway with the pity party. But that doesn’t last long. Jack just can’t get behind this bummed out attitude. He wants Kevin to find his next football. Kevin doesn’t think Jack’s ever had something and then had it taken away. Miguel brings up Big Three Homes, which Kevin is clueless about. Jack admits it was never the right time to start his own business. He gave up his dream to give the kids whatever they wanted.

Kate and Rebecca go to try on dresses. It doesn’t go well. Kate quickly says they didn’t fit and runs off. Rebecca is shocked and confused.

My Lady

In the present day, Randall’s got a big job interview. He should be excited about it, but he’s not. He has to pick up a box of William’s things at his apartment. When Randall steps into William’s apartment complex, it’s like his father’s spirit is still there. He wonders about Clooney, the cat William used to feed. A friend of William’s says the cat ran off. Randall picks up William’s things and heads out. In the car, he looks through some of William’s things and finds a book of poetry. William wrote about a woman he loved, his “lady.” Who is this woman?!

Kate is back to Overeater’s Anonymous. She’s trying to move forward. Madison wants to take Kate wedding dress shopping. Understandably, Kate’s not so sure about this, but Madison promises everything will be OK. “Let me help you clear this hurdle,” Madison says. At the wedding shop, Madison starts acting strange after eating a bunch of macaroons. She runs to the bathroom to throw up. She tries to hide it, but Kate knows exactly what she did.

Kevin’s therapist is worried about him going back to Hollywood too quickly. He needs structure and a healthy routine, so he decides to go and stay at his mom’s place for a while. After that therapy showdown, this is crucial for Rebecca and Kevin to strengthen their relationship. This is their time. But going to stay with Rebecca means Miguel. And we all know how Kevin feels about Miguel.

Kevin reveals to Rebecca that he lost Jack’s necklace. Rebecca doesn’t get mad at Kevin. She knows Jack would have been understanding of Kevin’s situation. While Kevin has guilt about losing the necklace, Rebecca feels guilty for keeping her moon necklace on all the time. She just can’t let go.

‘Your Mom & Dad, They Were One’

Later, Miguel tells Kevin that Rebecca’s been a wreck since Kevin got arrested and the family’s therapy session. He stresses that he’s here to protect Rebecca from whatever else Kevin might be planning to throw her way. “Well, you don’t have to protect her from me, I’m her son,” Kevin snaps back. Miguel says, “And I’m her husband.” Kevin has to have the last word: “My father was her husband.”

It seems like Kevin may be regressing after therapy. He must realize what he’s doing because he apologizes to Miguel later. He asks Miguel point-blank if he was in love with Rebecca when Jack was alive. Miguel swears he wasn’t. “That would have been impossible,” Miguel says. “Your mom and dad, they were one. There was no Jack, there was no Rebecca. There was just Jack and Rebecca. So the notion that I would have been in love with your mother back then is just… it never even occurred to me. Ever.” He didn’t love her back then, but he loves her now. Kevin has to accept that.

After finding William’s poem, Randall goes searching for his father’s lover. He stops by Beth’s office while she’s hard at work, and she finally snaps. She asks him to stop hovering and to go back to work. She thinks it will be good for both of them. He’s been wandering after William’s death and Deja’s departure, and she needs him to come back.

Randall gets a call from one of William’s friends during his interview. The guy has a clue about William’s lady. It turns out to be nothing. But he asks the super about the poem. She takes him to William’s apartment. When he looks out the window, he sees a Billie Holiday mural. There was never a woman in William’s life. William was just a talented poet.

A Different Kind Of Happy

After their wedding dress shopping date, Kate gets a frantic call from Madison and rushes over. She cut her head after fainting. Madison opens up about what happened and how she’s still struggling. Kate confesses that she got really skinny right before her father died. “I was so sure that being skinny would make me happy,” Kate admits. She lost the weight but felt empty. “I was more comfortable being fat because I liked being mad at myself all the time,” she continues.

William’s poem inspires Randall to do something special for his own “lady.” Beth has been afraid of losing a building to a Costco, but Randall steps up and says he wants to buy the building with her. He wants to help her change people’s lives, because she’s his lady.

Kevin and Rebecca finally sit down and talk about Miguel. He doesn’t want his mom to feel ashamed of being with Miguel just because he’s not Jack. Rebecca admits she was unhappy for a very long time, but she realized she couldn’t live her life that way. What she has with Miguel is different, but she’s happy.

Batteries

After their mall excursion, Rebecca asks Jack to talk to Kate about the dresses. He’s the only person who can get through to her. He opens about wanting to go after his dream again — Big Three Homes. He wants to quit his job and start his construction business. Rebecca’s not sure it’s the right time with the kids getting ready to go to college. Jack agrees with Rebecca, but he knows if he doesn’t do it now he never will. Because they’re a team, Rebecca supports his decision.

Rebecca asks Jack if they forgot to get something at the mall. Jack doesn’t remember. Rebecca forgot the batteries! The camera pans out to show the smoke alarm on the ceiling. This is a major new clue about Jack’s death, which means we’re getting closer to the devastating event that will change the Pearson family forever: the house fire.

