Bekah M. has kept her age a secret to Arie Luyendyk on ‘The Bachelor,’ but it looks like she’s finally going to reveal how young she really is in a new promo. Watch here!

Is age really nothing but a number? The folks at The Bachelor have done everything they can not let fans in on how old perky brunette Bekah Martinez is. She is the only contestant whose show bio doesn’t include her age, unlike the rest of the other girls competing for 36-year-old Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s heart. We know she’s a nanny who likes rock climbing, but it seems no one on the production wanted the audience — and Arie himself — to know that she’s likely just 22-years-old! It appears that she might spill her age secret to the former race car driver on the show’s Jan. 22 episode, though, as in a preview she’s seen asking him, “Do you know how old I am?” and he says no. She makes an “eek” kind of face and looks to get a little nervous.

Of course the show totally teased us as to whether or not she actually fesses up to her real age, which producers have tried to keep a secret from fans as well as Arie. How long she’s been on this planet was a total mystery until some sleuthing after the premiere aired showed a photo on Bekah’s Instagram account of her celebrating turning 21 on Feb. 10, 2016. So that woulds make her only 22 right now, 14 years younger than Arie. Wow! He’s staring down 40 in a few years and she just became legal to drink alcohol not that long ago.

The short-haired cutie has really caught the realtor’s eye, but her young age could scare him off when it comes to considering whether or not she is wife material. In the season preview trailer shown after the Jan. 1. premiere, it was made clear that Bekah’s age was going to cause some controversy throughout some upcoming episodes. “I wonder if her age is going to be a deal-breaker,” one woman says in the promo. Another clip shows season 22 villain, Chelsea, adding, “I think she is reluctant to tell Arie how old she is.” Jan. 22 can’t roll around soon enough because we’re dying to see if Bekah really fesses up to Arie how old — or rather YOUNG — she really is.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Arie will cut Bekah if he finds out her real age?