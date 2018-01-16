Amber Portwood Slams Haters After She’s Called A Bad Mom: ‘I Make More Money Than You’

‘Teen Mom’ star Amber Portwood took to Twitter to lash out at followers accusing her of being a bad mother to her daughter, Leah. See her angry tweet here!

Amber Portwood, 27, has had enough of the haters! The Teen Mom OG star tweeted her frustration with followers who have been calling her a “bad mom” and defending her past. “Some of you are absolutely horrible people! I was in boot camp for 3 weeks during leahs summer break making more money than some of you shit talkers dream of!! My kid has college funds because of me! F*ck off lol,” her angry tweet read. Eek! The soon-to-be mom-of-two is most likely referring to the reality television series, Marriage Boot Camp, a show that helps stars work on their marital bonds by spending ten days together. Amber appeared on the series with her mother, Tonya Portwood, and her ex fiance, Matt Baier and was away from Leah during that time. Check out pics from Teen Mom OG here.

Despite being away from her daughter and working on her marriage with Matt on the series, Amber ended up meeting her current boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, who worked as a cameraman, during an interview and the two have just revealed that they are expecting a child together. After receiving a lot of backlash about the way she’s living her life from followers and fellow co-stars such as Farrah Abraham, 26, Amber has been tweeting up a storm to call them all out. One of the people she called out was her ex and father to Leah, Gary Shirley, 31, who she said has been talking bad about her.

In addition to Amber making headlines by letting off some steam on social media, she’s been doing so for reportedly considering starring in a reality series of her own. With the high interest in her story on Teen Mom OG, her own spin off series may not be a bad idea! Let’s just hope the haters don’t hate too much and Amber can focus on having a healthy pregnancy and happy life!

Some of you are absolutely horrible people! I was in boot camp for 3 weeks during leahs summer break making more money than some of you shit talkers dream of!! My kid has college funds because of me! Fuck off lol — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) January 16, 2018

