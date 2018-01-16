Stars Revealing Their Freckles — See Celebs Like Kylie Jenner & More Proudly Showing Their Skin

Bare skin is in! Stars like Demi Lovato and Kylie Jenner love showing off their cute freckles! See pics of 10 stars with freckles on their face here!

Back in the day, some people were embarrassed to have freckles but now, stars are embracing them and showing them off! Freckles are just an increase in melanin in the skin, and the frequently appear more prominently in the summer, when you’re in the sun. All skin tones can have freckles, but they are sometimes more visible on those with fair skin. Demi Lovato, 25, is known for her makeup free Monday posts on Instagram, and she often has her freckles front and center! Beautiful! Kylie Jenner, 20, has posted photos without makeup, showing off her freckles on Instagram as well!

Meghan Markle even appeared on the October 2017 cover of Vanity Fair with barely any makeup and barely any retouching, with her freckles prominent! Meghan actually told the magazine she was frustrated that “at almost every photo shoot they would airbrush [them] out.” She continued, “I’ve always loved my freckles. [I was] thrilled to work with [photographer] Peter [Lindbergh] because he rarely retouches and he believes in such little makeup. I gave him a big hug and said, ‘I am so excited to work with you because I know we will finally be able to see my freckles!'”

Celebrities like Bella Thorne, Lily Collins, Olivia Munn, Elsa Holk, Chrissy Teigen, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more GORGEOUS stars have flaunted their freckles! See their photos in the gallery attached!

