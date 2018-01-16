Big Sister Teaches Brother With Down Syndrome Sweet Song In Viral Vid Loved By Millie Bobby Brown

Our hearts are melting! In a super sweet video, a fantastic big sis teachers her brother, 1, a song, & Millie Bobby Brown’s already fallen in love with the cuteness. Watch!

This adorable sibling video is something everyone needs in their life! In the clip, which was uploaded to YouTube on Jan. 15, 11-year-old Lydia can be seen playing an acoustic guitar as she sings to her little brother Bo, 25 months. Bo has down syndrome, and as Lydia plays “You Are My Sunshine,” the youngster sings along, happily rocking back and forth to the music. If this doesn’t put a huge smile on your face, I don’t know what will! Click here to see adorable pics of some of the cutest celeb kids in Hollywood.

“My daughter Lydia was watching Bo while I was in the shower,” YouTube user Amanda Lee Gray captioned the sweet video. “Came out to this. If she didn’t have a guitar I don’t know if she would know how to babysit him. This is her go to. It’s proof that music therapy works.” The proud mom added, “Bo is 25 months old and has a 12 word vocabulary. Every word he has learned has been through music and singing.” Pretty touching, right? And viewers of the vid can’t help but agree. “What a lovely video! Your family is beautiful- you must be very proud,” one person commented. Another gushed, “This is so freakin cute this made my day.”

The footage also caught the attention of Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, 13. “This is the greatest video i’ve seen in a long time,” the star tweeted on Jan. 16. “As I have 3 other siblings that bond between a brother and sister makes me smile a whole bunch!” Turns out, that was Amanda’s exact intention when posting the video. “To EVERYONE who has viewed, commented, shared, and messaged us personally…THANK YOU,” Amanda wrote on her Facebook page. “Thank you for seeing the beauty of this video, as it bring awareness to Down Syndrome, but also that music Therapy ROCKS!”

This is the greatest video i've seen in a long time. As I have 3 other siblings that bond between a brother and sister makes me smile a whole bunch! #fantasticbigsis 💖 https://t.co/Vg0RMOmvCd — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) January 16, 2018

Amanda and her husband Caleb have five children, including Bo who is the youngest. The entire family is very musical, and are strong advocates of musical therapy. The proud mom said via social media. “We were told awhile back that our lil caboose Bo would inspire and teach the world someday. At that time I don’t think Caleb and I could comprehend or even imagine it to this extent. He is a blessing. He has brought a sweet spirit into our home and a little piece of heaven. He has changed our lives and humbled us beyond measure.” She added, “My older children along with us are changed forever because of him. All he knows is how to LOVE. Simply LOVE unconditionally.” How beautiful is that?

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you loving this video as much as Millie is?