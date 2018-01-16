Seal Under Investigation For Sexual Battery: Actress Alleges He Groped Her & Tried To Kiss Her

Seal has been accused of alleged sexual battery in the fall of 2016 by actress Tracy Birdsall. We have all the details about the alleged incident here.

Tracy Birdsall claims to TMZ that she and Seal were neighbors and “close friends” in fall 2016. She alleges an incident occurred at his home, claiming that he allegedly “lunged” at her in his kitchen while she was at his home to get a salad spinner she had lent him. According to Tracy, Seal allegedly “forced himself” on her and allegedly attempted to kiss her. A rep for Seal denied the allegations in a statement to TMZ: “Seal vehemently denies the recent allegations made against him by a former neighbor for alleged misconduct more than a year ago. He intends to vigorously defend himself against these false allegations.”

Tracy claims that after Seal allegedly tried to kiss her, she yelled, “What are you doing?”, to which he allegedly replied, “I’m kissing you!” She went on to claim that Seal began to “belittle” her for what she was wearing — a tank top and shorts. She claims that he groped her breasts, and she demanded that he stop. Tracy told TMZ that he allegedly did so again when they sat down on his couch together. She said she left shortly after that, and never had contact with him again.

A source with the LA County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to TMZ that Tracy filed a report on Saturday against Seal for sexual battery. The incident is reportedly under investigation now. The allegations against Seal come just days after the singer slammed Oprah Winfrey on Instagram for her friendship with accused sexual assaulter Harvey Weinstein — and after Chrissy Teigen commented on the post that we’ve all heard “things about each other.”

