Rockets Invade Clippers’ Locker Room To Confront Blake Griffin & More — Shocking Details

After the Houston Rockets lost to the LA Clippers, James Harden and teammates reportedly stormed into LA’s locker room to clash with Blake Griffin!

Call it the clash between Khloe Kardashian’s ex and Kendall Jenner’s current, as things reportedly got scary between the Houston Rockets and LA Clippers following their Jan. 15 game. After Houston lost, 113-102, Trevor Ariza, 32, Chris Paul, 32, and James Harden, 28, marched through a back corridor of the Staples Center and into the Clippers’ locker room, sources told ESPN. Rockets guard Gerald Green, 31, join the trio, and it seems these four “wanted to confront” Clippers’ stars Austin Rivers, 25, and Blake Griffin.

The Clippers, “stunned” to see the Rockets invading their locker room, reportedly leaped to their feet upon realizing that they had visitors. Several LA players dared the Rockets to come closer, the sources claim, but security and team officials soon got in between the two squads. The police were even called, according to the NY Daily News. Thankfully, no fists were thrown and no one got hurt, but it seems this was more about venting frustrations than picking a fight. “It was classic NBA,” one Clipper witness told ESPN. “None of these guys were going to fight.”

So, why were the Rockets so hot? Blake – who had a 29-point night – supposedly rubbed most of the Houston team the wrong way throughout the night. He first got on everyone’s nerves when he spiked the ball — “dodgeball style,” per the NY Daily News – at Eric Gordon, 29, while falling out of bounds, nearly hitting Eric in the head. Blake also trash talked Chris Paul, who left the Clippers to join the Rockets. Trevor Ariza had to separate them with four minutes left in the game.

Blake even upset the Rockets’ coach, Mike D’Antoni, 66. The two argued as Blake was supposedly being upset that Mike stepped outside his coaching area, per Deadspin, though Mike would accuse Blake of intentional content. “You mean after he hit me? I didn’t appreciate it,” Mike said after the game. Both were given a technical foul and Mike was captured on camera shouting “F*ck you!” to Blake as he walked away. Blake would get his second technical foul when he got into a “skirmish” with Trevor with a minute left in the game, resulting in an ejection. While all this was happening, Austin Rivers (who was on the bench with a strained Achilles tendon) was trash talking the Rockets players. So, it seemed that after the game, the Houston squad wanted to chat with Blake and Austin about their behaviors.

Rockets-Clippers is getting heated 👀 pic.twitter.com/kkU4AAiGY7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 16, 2018

Mike D'Antoni drops a "f*** you on Blake" pic.twitter.com/2QkM6fvGHm — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 16, 2018

Sources: Houston's Chris Paul, along with Trevor Ariza, Gerald Green and Tarik Black, had a verbal exchange with Clippers’ Austin Rivers outside postgame locker room tonight, yelling and shoving and didn't escalate into physical altercation. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 16, 2018

Rockets players were clamoring for Blake Griffin too, league sources said. Chris Paul also entered with other Rockers players through a backstory that connects team dressing rooms. https://t.co/BRgyHe1WgL — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 16, 2018

Sources: As the four Rockets marched through the back hallway into the Clippers locker room, center Clint Capela knocked on the front door of Clippers entrance. Someone opened door, saw him standing there — and shut it on him. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 16, 2018

Houston Rockets’ players James Harden, Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green pushed into Clippers locker room post-game looking to confront Austin Rivers, league sources tell ESPN. Security escorted Rockets out before anything turned physical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 16, 2018

We were where we were supposed to be,” Blake said, per ESPN. “We were in our locker room. So whatever happens over there, I mean, we can’t control what anybody else does. We control what we did. Everybody was in our seats. That’s it. You should ask them.” Well, it should be interesting to see what happens in the rest of the season. The Rockets play the Clippers on Feb. 28 and on March 15. Hopefully, everyone gets out of those games in one piece.

