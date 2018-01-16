Pamela Anderson, 50, Shows Off Perfectly Toned Body In Plunging Black Leotard — See Pics

Yowza! Pamela Anderson’s famous figure is timeless, as at age 50 she’s rocking the hell out of a plunging black leotard. We’ve got the pics.

Father time has been very kind to Pamela Anderson‘s famous curves. The former Playboy cover girl is 50 but is still rocking the body of someone half her age as she donned a sexy black leotard to participate in a magic show. She thrilled the audience in Hamburg, Germany on Jan. 16 by joining illusionist Hans Klok in his show House Of Mystery. The plunging black costume showed off Pamela’s enviable cleavage and her perfectly flat tummy and toned legs that were covered by a hint of fishnet stockings. The mother of two wore her iconic blonde locks loose and wavy and used dramatic dark cat-eye makeup to polish off her dramatic look.

Even Pamela herself can’t believe she’s hit the half century mark. “It’s hard for me to think of myself at this age, but I’m doing everything I wanted to do,” Pamela told Megyn Kelly during a Nov. 2017 interview. “I’m living in the South of France, 99 percent of my life is devoted to my causes and my kids are grown. They’re beautiful, they’re talented and they’re healthy and happy and ambitious and calculated.”

The former Baywatch babe is not kidding as her sons with ex-husband Tommy Lee are handsome has heck! Both Brandon, 21, and Dylan, 20, are models and just appeared on the Dolce and Gabbana catwalk during Milan’s Men’s Fashion Week on Jan. 16. No wonder Pamela is so proud of them. She’s also pretty happy in her personal life as she’s rumored to be dating French soccer star Adil Rami, 33. The two reportedly met at the Cannes Film Festival in May of 2017 and all but confirmed the news in a Sept. 2017 interview with Good Morning Britain, saying “I have an interesting life and I’m very happy. I have a romantic partner,” while shooting down rumors that she was seeing Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. A hot body, gorgeous kids, a sexy younger boyfriend…Pamela is owning being 50!

