Meghan Markle’s Beauty Secrets — Her $7 Cure-All For Acne, Bug Bites & More

The world is obsessed with Prince Harry’s gorgeous fiancee Meghan Markle, and now, her beauty secrets are coming into the light!

Soon-to-be Royal Meghan Markle, 36, is STUNNING, so everyone wants to know the products she uses! Meghan spoke to Allure.com back in July 2014, where she revealed her affordable beauty secret. “The one thing that I cannot live without when I’m traveling is a small container of tea tree oil. It’s not the most glamorous thing, but if you get a cut, a mosquito bite, a small breakout, no matter what it is, it’s my little cure-all. It’s inexpensive, it’s small enough to carry on, and I bring it with me all the time.” The Body Shop has an entire collection of Tea Tree skincare, including facial wash, toner, and mattifying lotion. They also have straight-up Tea Tree Oil, which is a best-seller and only $7 right now!

Of course, she has her fair share of splurges, too — “I play around. I love Jan Marini skin-care products. I’ve been using their serum lately. It’s a nice glycolic one that makes your skin really glow-y. And I really love the Tatcha Rice Enzyme Powder. It just sort of foams on your face and gives you a really subtle exfoliation. I also use Revitalash on my eyelashes, and I swear they are as long as they could ever be.”

As far as makeup, she told Allure, “I love NARS blush in Orgasm. I use it on and off camera because it gives you a nice glow from within. My favorite mascara is Diorshow Iconic, and then I love the Make Up For Ever HD Powder. It lets your skin look shiny and fresh, but not greasy-shiny.” Hairdresser Michael Silva, who also works with stars like Kim Kardashian and Priyanka Chopra, said he loves the Leonor Greyl Huile Secret De Beauté — this oil can be used in your hair and body for the ultimate hydration.

