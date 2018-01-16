McKayla Maroney Faces Shocking $100K Fine From USA Gymnastics If She Testifies Against Larry Nassar

McKayla Maroney would pay $100,000 if she testifies against abuser, Larry Nassar. Is there any way she can still speak out?

Olympic gold medalist McKayla Maroney signed an NDA when she reached a settlement with USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar in 2016, after revealing that the doctor repeatedly molested her during appointments. McKayla was awarded $1.25 million from USA Gymnastics. And if she testifies during Dr. Nassar’s trial, the violation of her NDA would result in a $100,000 fine. Hundreds of gymnasts have alleged sexual misconduct against Nassar, and a large number of women are giving statements and sharing their stories at his sentencing trial today, January 16.

The fact that McKayla, one of the most famous Olympians to speak out about Nassar, can’t testify has left her supporters enraged. That includes Chrissy Teigen, who took to Twitter on the 16th to defend McKayla and do something beautiful — offer to pay the fine so she’d feel free to testify. “The entire principle of this should be fought – an NDA to stay quiet about this serial monster with over 140 accusers, but I would be absolutely honored to pay this fine for you, McKayla,” she tweeted.

Amazing, right? So many brave women have come forward with their allegations against Nassar. It’s sickening. McKayla’s teammate Simone Biles just revealed yesterday, January 15, she’d been abused by Nassar. She wrote a lengthy statement on Twitter, saying in part that, “This behavior is completely unacceptable, disgusting, and abusive, especially coming from someone whom I was TOLD to trust.”Teammate Aly Raisman said Nassar abused her, as well, and so did fellow Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas.

McKayla hasn’t responded to Chrissy’s offer, at least not publicly. We hope that she takes her up on it!

