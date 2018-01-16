Mandy Teefey Defends Feuding With Selena Gomez: I Spoke My Mind Because ‘Something Was Off’

Take a seat, because this is LONG. Selena Gomez’s mom Mandy posted a mega rant on Facebook, and she doesn’t exactly apologize for how bad she’s been making Sel feel!

Will Mandy Teefey and Selena Gomez, 25, ever make up? Mandy took to social media on Jan. 16 to set the record straight about why she’s been speaking out and replying to fans’ comments regarding her daughter, and it doesn’t sound like she’s going to back down anytime soon.

“This is my LAST and ONLY comment in regards to media/comments,” Mandy wrote on Instagram in a since-deleted Instagram post that directed fans to her Facebook page. “I have done nothing but protect my child her entire career against vile people that have way more power than me, even after I was no longer managing because I am her mom,” she adds. Mandy goes on to claim that she actually never did an interview with Gossip Cop, though she does “confirm or deny certain stories” when she sees fit. See Mandy’s full rant below.

“I was drug through the mud for the entire month of December in the media and did not say a word…I did nothing wrong by defending myself finally and I answered the Woody Allen question because they were attacking [her],” Mandy adds. She then seems to reference their ongoing “feud” with one final declaration: “I am a mom first. But, I am also my own person…I will never not speak my mind if I feel something is off until I die. ” See more pics of Selena and her mom here.

