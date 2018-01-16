Logan Paul says he deserves a second chance from YouTube and fans after posting a sick video showing the body of a suicide victim.

Well this is a first! Vlogger Logan Paul, 22, is usually so loud and manic, so it is weird to see him so uncharacteristically quiet and tight lipped when a TMZ cameraman caught up with him at LAX on Jan. 15. The popular YouTube star has been keeping a low profile ever since he posted a video in Japan’s “suicide forest” showing the body of a man who had recently hung himself and ended up in nervous laughter at the ghastly sight.. After massive public outcry and getting dropped from YouTube’s Google Preferred service, he thinks he still deserves another shot on the Tube. “Everyone deserves second chances, bro” he told the website as he headed into an airport terminal.

Logan hardly spoke despite a barrage of questions from the cameraman. When asked what he’d learned from the experience that might well cost him his vlogging career, he said “Everything. So many things.” As to whether he feels he’s been treated fairly by YouTube and the public in general which gave him a wave of negative backlash over the suicide victim video, he got a little shady and couldn’t bring himself to give a decent answer. He kept turning his eyes away while attempting to nod his head in agreement, but couldn’t bring himself to verbally agree. Yeah, sorry…not sorry.

Members of the Logang can expect to hear from him “soon, very soon” as he said he’s coming with a response to YouTube. He hasn’t posted anything on the site since his Jan. 2 apology video and decided to take some time away from vlogging to reflect on his actions. YouTube has since decided to drop Logan’s channel from the ad-supported Google Preferred platform and put two other projects with him on hold. He’s totally not worried about any money he loses from the Tube’s decision, as he told TMZ he’s got a solid backup plan. When asked what he’s going to do for money, he finally broke into that super cocky smile his fans know and love and he pointed to his Maverick brand hoodie sweatshirt. He launched the merchandise line in 2017 and already he’s making more bank off of it than he does off of YouTube! So while his vlogging career might be in jeopardy, his $55 sweatshirts and $100 backpacks will keep his pockets well lined.

HollywoodLifers, do you miss Logan’s YouTube videos? Do you hope he returns soon or do you hope the site bans him for good?