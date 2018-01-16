Lauren Wasser Becomes Double Amputee: Model Loses 2nd Leg To Toxic Shock Syndrome

Nearly six years after she was diagnosed with TSS, model Lauren Wasser has been forced to have her second leg amputated. However, she is remaining optimistic after her surgery.

Lauren Wasser is currently in the hospital, recovering from having her left leg amputated. She was diagnosed with Toxic Shock Syndrome in 2012, and lost her right leg to the disease at the time. Now, after losing the toes and heel of her right foot and dealing with “daily excruciating pain,” Lauren made the decision to have her left leg amputated, as well. She revealed to fans in November that the second amputation would be inevitable, and has remained optimistic in the lead-up to and aftermath of the surgery. “Life is about to be so different, again!” she wrote on Instagram earlier this month. “I’m in great spirits though and ready for my next chapter.”

After the operation, Lauren got a visit from double amputee and Paralympian, Amy Purdy, and was inspired to continue keeping her heard up. “Thank you so much for stopping by it really meant the world,” she gushed in the caption of a photo of herself and Amy. “Thank you for showing me that life is only going to get better and I have so much life to live. #igotthis.” Lauren contracted life-threatening TSS from using a tampon on her period. She fell severely ill and eventually had a massive heart attack. In her early 20s at the time, Lauren was put on life support, and gangrene began to overtake her legs, which is when the doctors were forced to amputate her right leg and toes on her left foot.

“It’s a hard decision, but my only way to freedom,” Lauren admitted to People in December, of her decision to have the second amputation. As Dr. Sherry Ross explained to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY: “The aggressive bacteria associated with TSS is very difficult to treat, so I suspect it was best to remove abnormal tissue in her left leg to stop it from spreading throughout her body.” We wish Lauren a quick and pain-free recovery.

