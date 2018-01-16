Kylie Jenner Secretly Visited Kim & Kanye At The Hospital After Baby #3 Was Born

Family comes first! Despite becoming a recluse, Kylie Jenner managed to make an appearance at the hospital for the birth of Kim Kardashian’s third child!

The Kardashians and Jenners are always there for each other, no matter what. Kylie Jenner, 20, proved just how true this is when she visited Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, at the hospital, following the birth of their baby! “Kylie shocked the entire family when she left her home to support her sister during the surrogate’s birth of Kim’s baby. Kylie has become a recluse, living a secluded, secretive life at home since becoming pregnant, rarely leaving the security of her Calabasas gated community. Kim was really happy and touched that her youngest sister, who has been dealing with major anxiety over her own pregnancy, was able to set aside her own uncomfortable feelings, and come to the hospital to share in this wonderful family memory,” a source close to the Kardashians tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! How sweet is this?!

“Kanye was also surprised and pleased too when he saw Kylie along with the rest of the family waiting patiently for their newest family arrival,” the source continued. The new baby’s birth was emotional for everyone, but especially Kylie as it gave her a preview of what life will be like for her very soon. “Kylie was brought to tears as she was able to meet her new niece for the first time. Kylie was super emotional and overwhelmed to meet the newest Kardashian. Holding the newborn made Kylie realize how real everything is becoming… it’s her turn now, and the next time she will be holding a new baby in the hospital it will be her own and she can’t believe it all,” our source added.

Although Kylie has not yet confirmed her pregnancy, fans are freaking out over a photo of what appears to be Kylie in CVS. The pic, which surfaced on Jan. 16, shows an obviously pregnant “Kylie” dressed in a green hoodie with black leggings and Gucci slides.

