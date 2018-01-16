Kylie Jenner Scared & Anxious About Giving Birth: Leaning On Kim Kardashian For Support

Kylie Jenner’s about to become a mom, but we learned exclusively she may be more scared than anything else! Filled with anxiety, she’s been seeking advice from Kim.

With her due date just around the corner — she’s expected to give birth in February — Kylie Jenner‘s, 20, nerves are quickly multiplying. The star is expecting her first child with Travis Scott, 25, and since she’s never had a baby before, it’s that fear of the “unknown” that’s really got her worried. Luckily though, Kylie’s older sisters Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, have been supplying her with endless support and encouragement, as they’ve both been through the birthing process multiple times. Even her mom, Kris Jenner, 62, has been weighing in, helping to reassure Kylie that everything will be ok! Click here to see pics of Kylie and Travis’ relationship.

Kylie is getting scared as her due date approaches, and she has been leaning on her big sister Kim and her mom Kris who have both been a rock of support,” a source close to Kylie shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kim has been through a lot of challenging, scary women’s health issues in delivering Kylie is beginning to be very anxious about giving birth and has been in close contact with her doctors as she reaches the end of her third trimester,” our insider said. is getting scared as her due date approaches, and she has been leaning on her big sister Kim and her mom Kris who have both been a rock of support,” a source close to Kylie shared withEXCLUSIVELY. “Kim has been through a lot of challenging, scary women’s health issues in delivering North West , 4] and Saint West , 2], and so her experience and warm advice have been calming to the much younger sister.” Even still though, apparently Kylie is beyond nervous for the big day. “is beginning to be very anxious about giving birth and has been in close contact with her doctors as she reaches the end of her third trimester,” our insider said.

However, not even her amazing team of doctors can fully calm her nerves. We don’t blame her either — being a first-time mom can definitely be daunting, especially at just 20 years old. “ Kylie is trying not to be afraid as her delivery date approaches,” our source added. “She has no idea what to expect so she is afraid of the unknown.” At the same time though, her experienced family members, have been helping her focus on the positives. “Kim, Kris, and even Kourtney have been by her side, reassuring her that her doctors are the best in the world and that when it’s all done, she will have a beautiful, healthy baby,” the insider said.

Something that could be adding to Kylie’s anxiety is that she reportedly is having minor pregnancy complications, and she may even need to have a C-section! “Kylie visited her doctor last week for an unknown reason, which may have just been to meet her delivery doctor,” a source close to the Kardashian fam told RadarOnline. “She is due in late February or early March and she is having some minor complications right now that may force her to deliver the baby via C-section.”

Apparently it’s nothing “too alarming,” but it’s always better to be safe than sorry. Last week though, Kylie sounded off alarms for fans when she was reportedly spotted at the hospital. The Twittersphere immediately assumed she was about to have her baby, but the whole thing turned out to be a false alarm. The makeup mogul was there to simply speak with her doctors.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — can you blame Kylie for being nervous about giving birth for the first time?