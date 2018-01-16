Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Welcome Their Baby Girl: Fans Congratulate The Happy Family

Yay! Kardashian-West fans are SO excited that Kim and Kanye’s new daughter was born, and they rushed to Twitter to congratulate them. See their sweet tweets!

The day is finally here — Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have a daughter! The happy couple welcomed their third child on January 15 via surrogate, and we couldn’t be more thrilled for them. Same goes for their diehard fans, who couldn’t stop sending them their love and support on Twitter. It’s seriously so heartwarming to read. We all may not know Kim and Kanye in real life, but after watching Keeping Up With The Kardashians for 10 years, and obsessing over his albums, it feels like they’re family!

Few details are known about the beautiful newborn at this point, save for the fact that she’s 7lbs 6oz, according to a statement Kim posted on her site, and that North West and Saint West are “thrilled” to welcome their little sister! Aww! There are so many congratulatory posts on Twitter right now. One fan tweeted, “Kim and Kanye welcome baby girl is the best headline I’ve read in awhile!!” Ditto. Another tweeted, “congratz on your baby girl Kim and Kanye!! May she be blessed fully her entire life! Can’t wait to meet her!! And so happy for you guys!!”

Some other fans can’t help but tweet what we’re all thinking: what did Kim and Kanye name their daughter?! After naming their first two kids North and Saint, it’s likely going to be something unconventional, too. Someone else brought up the rumor that sister Kylie Jenner, who’s reportedly also pregnant, was really their surrogate! Well, we’ll find out soon enough, won’t we?

@KimKardashian congratz on your baby girl Kim and Kanye!! May she be blessed fulky her entire life! Can’t waitbto meet her!! And so happy for you guys!! — Maribel Santin❤️ (@marsantin11) January 16, 2018

BABY GIRL WEST IS HERE!!!!! 😭😭😭🤧🎉 congratulations @KimKardashian and kanye — KKW STAN (@KimKWestPics) January 16, 2018

NEW KIM AND KANYE BABY OUT THERE pic.twitter.com/gI9YXARFiK — jonathan bonathan jovi (@jsscasmth) January 16, 2018

Congrats to kanye and Kim on there daughter 💕🎊 — Trïllennïal 👨🏿‍💻⚡️ (@SuperAlton) January 16, 2018

"Kim and Kanye welcome baby girl!!" is the best headline I read in a while — Brenda Barrientos (@bybrendab) January 16, 2018

Awwww Kim Kardashian and Kanye have welcomed Baby #3 … Now I'm just waiting to find out the damn name lol — Ian Jarrell (@IanJarrell) January 16, 2018

Congrats Kanye and Kim!!!!! 😍 — JecobyandCompany (@jecobyandco) January 16, 2018

Congrats Kim & Kanye 🌸💘 — Katie (@kennkyy_) January 16, 2018

So apparently Kim & Kanye’s surrogate just had a baby girl. Still not convinced their surrogate isn’t Kylie. — Kourtney ◟̽◞̽ (@StylesEyesOnly) January 16, 2018

