Kim Kardashian Reportedly Had Front Row Seat To Baby’s Birth Via Surrogate: Who Else Was There?

Even though Kim Kardashian’s new baby was born via surrogate, reports claim Kim witnessed the entire birth start to finish. Find out who else was reportedly there!

Kim Kardashian, 37, became a mom of three on Jan. 15, and you better believe she didn’t miss a second of her and Kanye West‘s, 40, daughter’s birth! The littlest Kardashian-West, whose name has not yet been revealed, was born via surrogate, but new reports say Kim was there the entire time — and even got to hold the baby girl first! The reality star was at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. when the surrogate was in labor, according to TMZ, and, when the baby was born, she was apparently the first person to have skin-to-skin contact with the infant. While there was some reported conflict about where the surrogate would give birth, it was Kim’s trusted family doctor, Dr. Paul Crane, who delivered her baby. Click here to see adorable pics of the Kardashian kids.

But who else was at the hospital when Kimye’s surrogate had the baby? The report claims Kanye was also inside the delivery room, but stood behind a curtain for the actual birth. Once the baby was born though, he came out and held his daughter for the first time. In addition, Kris Jenner, 62, and “Kim’s sisters” were reportedly at the hospital as well, however, they were not in the actual delivery room. It’s also not clear which sisters the publication is referring to, as Kim has four: Kourtney Kardashian, 38; Khloe Kardashian, 33; Kendall Jenner, 22; and Kylie Jenner, 20.

While Kim was the first to hold the baby after she was born, the surrogate reportedly was allowed some contact after her delivery. However, she was almost immediately under the care of Kim and Kanye. The child apparently was born without any complications, and she entered the world weighing 7 lbs 6 oz. Kim announced the exciting news herself via her website on Jan. 16.

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” Kim wrote in a post titled “She’s here!” “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North [4] and Saint [2] are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.” Aw! Congrats again, Kim and Kanye.

