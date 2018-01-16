Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Major Baby Bump Backstage At Tristan Thompson’s Game

Khloe Kardashian is bumping along nicely, flaunting her baby belly in a tight black catsuit after cheering on boyfriend Tristan Thompson at his Cleveland Cavaliers game.

Aww! Khloe Kardashian is basking in her first pregnancy and loving every minute of her journey to be a first time mom. The 33-year-old flaunted her growing baby bump following boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s home game in Cleveland on Jan. 15. While the Cavaliers are on a four game losing streak, this time going down to the Golden State Warriors 118-108, she was there to cheer on her baby daddy and looked absolutely flawless. She wore a tight black catsuit that slowed off her growing belly, which she cradled in an Instagram photo shared by pal Lira Galore. Koko added a maroon hat to give a pop of color to her look, which was also a nod to the Cavs’ team color.

Khloe also stuck by her pregnancy wardrobe staple of wearing a long black duster coat to hide her backside where she claims she’s gaining the most baby weight. On Jan. 4 a fan tweeted that the reality star looked so slim despite being six months pregnant. She wrote back “Trust me it’s all about covering my behind! If you saw that caboose you would think I was a big fat blob LOL.” True to form, she’s worn coats, jackets or dusters with every look since officially announcing her pregnancy on Dec. 20, 2017.

She learned this trick from older sister Kim, 37, who took so much heat for weight gain in her first pregnancy. She changed up her style when pregnant with son Saint, 2, as she wore tight dresses to show off her bump from the front but ALWAYS wore a coat or duster to cover up her already sizable derriere. So far Khloe has rocked this same sexy tight clothes with a coat look during appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Ellen and she’s definitely working it in her everyday wardrobe.

