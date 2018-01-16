Katy Perry Slams Plastic Surgery Rumors But Admits To Having This One Procedure Done

Katy Perry just so happens to naturally have a stunning face and perfect body. She’s slamming plastic surgery rumors but we’ve got the one procedure she’s fessing up to.

It’s enough that Katy Perry, 33, is wickedly talented with powerful voice, but she also lucked out genetically. With her gorgeous face, perfect features and to die for body, rumors have circulated over the years that she had some kind of plastic surgery work done because no one can be that head to toe stunning. Sorry haters, the American Idol judge is 100 percent real. Except for one little trick to get rid of under-eye circles. “I’ve done lasers and got [filler] injections under my eyes for the hollowing — which I’d recommend for everyone who wants a solution for their dark circles — but all of my assets are real, “she tells Refinery 29 in a new interview.

As for her enviable bustline, she knows that folks chatter behind her back that she’s enhanced her breasts. But some women are just that fortunate to have nature give them the perfect curves and Katy is a blessed woman. “People tend to think they are fake, but it doesn’t really matter,” she adds about her bosom. The singer is not passing judgement on anyone that wants a little help from a cosmetic surgeon though. ‘We’re getting away from that negative stigma about physical alterations. Of course, always be your authentic self – but if someone wants a nose job that makes them feel better, and they love their profile more because of it, it’s like: ‘Go ahead!’ Do whatever makes you feel better about yourself. Stay in therapy, but get it, girl” she reveals.

Katy’s been rocking the same bleach blonde extreme pixie haircut for nearly a year now and its given her tons of extra confidence. “Cutting my hair meant I didn’t have to hide behind it,” she says. “My face really stands out [now], and I actually feel a lot prettier with my short hair. I’ve really gotten to know my face better.” We really thought over time she’d eventually start growing it out as Katy is such a hair chameleon, but this is the longest she’s kept a single look in ages and now we know why! It simply showcases her beautiful face all the more.

