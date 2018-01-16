Khloe Kardashian & More Family Members React To The Birth Of Kim & Kanye’s Baby

Baby Kardashian-West only just arrived but she’s already SO loved by her family! See the sweet messages congratulating Kim & Kanye on their newest little one!

Welcome to the family! Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, welcomed their third child, a baby girl, via surrogate on January 15, and already, the Kardashian fam is showering her with love and affection. Khloe Kardashian, 33, was the first relative to speak out, sharing her congratulations with the new parents via Twitter. Khloe, who is pregnant with her first child, shared the news in a simple tweet with a bunch of pink heart emojis. Then, Kris Jenner, 62, followed with a retweet of Kim’s reveal, which happened on her app. There’s no question this baby is surrounded by love. Click here to see cute pics of the other Kardashian kids.

Kim and Kanye are beyond ecstatic about the birth of their third child. They are already parents to daughter, North, 4, and son, Saint, 1. “Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” Kim announced on her app, January 16. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.” Kimye’s daughter was born on Jan. 15 at 12:47 a.m. PT and weighed 7 lbs., 6 oz., the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealed.

Kimye’s newest little one is only the first baby in the fam to arrive after the Kardashian sisters’ pregnancy boom. Next up, Khloe is reportedly due to give birth in February, with Kylie Jenner, 20, following suit at around the same time. So the entire family is going to have a lot more to celebrate in just a short amount of time — SO exciting!

