Jill Zarin Reveals Emotional Reunion With Bethenny Frankel At Bobby’s Funeral Was ‘Warm’ & ‘Sincere’

Aww. Bethenny Frankel put her drama with Jill Zarin aside to support her at her husband Bobby’s funeral on Jan. 15, and you can bet there were tears all around.

Former BFFs Jill Zarin, 54, and Bethenny Frankel, 47, reunited at Bobby Zarin‘s funeral, and Bethenny kindly “said a few works to Jill” after the service, as the widow tells PEOPLE. “When we talked, she said, ‘I loved Bobby,’” Jill says. “She said, ‘I got very emotional, I didn’t expect that and I cried,’” Jill adds.

Jill and Bethenny famously had a falling out on the third season of Real Housewives of New York City, but now, Jill apparently told Bethenny that “one of Bobby’s wishes was that we become friends again and that the whole feud would be over.” Sounds like they might just be on their way there!

Jill also tells the outlet: “Bobby loved Bethenny [and] thought a lot of what happened was my fault.” Ooh. “He said, ‘You don’t have to be best friends, but you should be friends,’” she adds. When Jill told Bethenny about Bobby’s wish, she replied: “Well, I’m here.”

Their exchange got even more emotional from there. “When I told Bethenny how scared I was to be alone, she said, ‘Don’t be scared. I’m alone.’ ” Jill also shares. “I said, ‘Yeah, but you have your daughter. My daughter grew up. You still have your baby.’” Bethenny then said, “Well, Bobby is with Cookie now. Bobby can take care of Cookie,” meaning her beloved dog who died in October at 17 years old.

“It was warm, it was nice. It was sincere,” Jill says of their reunion. “I feel like Bobby is now saying, ‘Thank God it’s over. Over and done.’”

