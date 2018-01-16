Jey Uso: WWE Superstar Arrested For DWI In Texas — What Happened

Next time, Jey Uso will have to call an Uber. The WWE Superstar and current SmackDown tag team champion was busted for allegedly driving while intoxicated after a WWE event!

Juicy J, what are you doing? Jey Uso (born Joshua Samuel Fatu, 32) is known for taking risks in high-flying, hard-hitting matches when teaming up with his identical brother, Jimmy Uso, 32. But this just just over the line, Uce! The WWE Superstar was reportedly arrested on Jan. 14 for DWI following a WWE live event in Hidalgo, Texas, according to TMZ. Jey was released on a $500 bond later that day. While details about this arrest are scant at this time, it seems that no one was hurt. Thanks goodness.

Jey and his twin, Jimmy (born Jonathan Solofa Fatu) have risen to the top of the WWE’s tag team scene, winning the championship five times. They’re currently the champs over on the SmackDown brand, and were scheduled for the Jan. 16 broadcast of SmackDown Live. The pair was also scheduled to defend their titles against Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 28. Whether or not the WWE continues with that plan in the light of Jey’s arrest remains to be seen. Juicy J might have just thrown all those plans out the window.

Sadly, this isn’t the first DUI offense to hit the sons of WWE legend Rikishi, 52. Jimmy was reportedly booked for driving under the influence in 2011, according to TMZ. He also got busted in 2013 for violating his probation by driving with a suspended license. Jimmy’s supposed to be a featured player in the WWE’s Mixed Match Challenge, as he’s supposed to tag with his real-life wife and fellow WWE Superstar, Naomi, 30. If Jey’s in the doghouse, maybe Naomi can take his place to defend the titles at the Royal Rumble?

Jey’s arrest comes a month after Rich Swann, 26 was arrested outside of Gainesville, Florida. The 205 Live star was charged with battery and kidnapping/false imprisonment over a dispute involving his wife, fellow wrestler Su Yung(real name Vannarah Riggs.) Since then Rich has been off WWE television, as the company suspended him “indefinitely” over this arrest. “We are just waiting on the legal,” Triple H, the WWE’s executive vice president of Talent, Live Events and Creative, told The Wrap. “We have a zero tolerance policy on that, as you’ve well seen. So he’s suspended until it is determined legally one way or the other.”

