Jane Fonda made a pretty perfect joke on ‘Today’ about Megyn Kelly asking her about her facelift! You have to watch this awkward and hilarious moment!

Jane Fonda gave a hilarious interview on Today with her Grace and Frankie costar and best friend Lily Tomlin, when the subject eventually led to aging. Well, kind of. Hoda Kotb didn’t know what she was getting into when they asked the legendary actresses how long they had been friends. “About 50 years,” Jane said. Lily quipped, “Oh, my gosh…I think before your first facelift!”

Amazing. We wouldn’t expect anything less from Lily. “Never mind! Never mind!” Jane said in reaction. “We don’t need to hear that! Who are you, Megyn Kelly?” Damn, Jane! Savannah Guthrie and Hoda burst out laughing, clearly in shock. You know, because Megyn’s their Today coworker. Oops!

Jane and Lily were making fun of her now-infamous interview from one of the first episodes of Megyn Kelly Today, during which Megyn awkwardly asked her about plastic surgery she’s had done. Megyn just brought it up out of the blue during a conversation with Jane and Robert Redford about their new movie Our Souls At Night, and it clearly irked the actress. She gave Megyn a seriously intimidating glare and said, “We really want to talk about that right now?” They quickly moved on.

Her interview with Lily isn’t the first time she’s brought up the awkward moment since the episode. “Given the fact that we don’t have a lot of time [to talk] and Bob is right here, it’s a weird thing to bring up, whether I’ve had plastic surgery or not,” Jane told ET Canada. “I have and I’ve talked about it. Seemed like the wrong time and place to ask that question.”

Jane Fonda had quite the response to Lily Tomlin's facelift comment pic.twitter.com/2qUUxReqiy — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 16, 2018

The new season of Grace and Frankie hits Netflix on January 19.

HollywoodLifers, were you shocked by Jane and Lily’s slam? Let us know!