Trump Protects Infamous Hair From Rain But Leaves Melania & Barron Uncovered: Twitter Isn’t Happy

Um, manners? President Donald Trump is getting roasted online after photos were published showing him boarding Air Force One with his family. Generally not noteworthy, until you realize that only Trump’s getting shielded by the rain. The president is protecting himself — and that hair — from the blustery weather in Florida at Mar-A-Lago as the first family heads back to the White House, but wife Melania Trump and 11-year-old son Barron Trump are forced to endure the elements.

While it doesn’t seem like it’s pouring, they’re definitely in the middle of a storm. Just look at Melania and Barron’s hair blowing in the wind! This is kind of a Jack and Rose situation, because there is plenty of room for the entire family under that gigantic umbrella. Anything to keep that famous orange combover untouched, right? Seeing the photos really sparked something inside voters on Twitter, who couldn’t stop talking about the shocking move. Someone even went so far as to point out the contrasts between Trump and Martin Luther King Jr. (the photos were taken on January 15, MLK Jr. Day). “Martin Luther King Jr. thought about his children, the world around them, and their future,” they wrote. “Trump can’t even share an umbrella with his son.”

Martin Luther King Jr thought about his children, the world around them, and their future. Trump can’t even share an umbrella with his son.#ImpeachTrumpANDPenceNow #MLKJrDay #ThankYouMLK50 pic.twitter.com/CIkhUaDwq5 — ❄️ 🎉 Happy New Year’s Jay 🍾❄️ (@jayrotoole) January 16, 2018

@realDonaldTrump We all know Trump is NOT a gentleman. Of course he used the umbrella for only himself. He can not tolerate having his fake hair messed up. https://t.co/znscZgbYfy — Waiting for Sanity (@KSibla) January 16, 2018

Says a lot about a person. Trump holds an umbrella over himself and not his wife or son. pic.twitter.com/AMaIsWgvgU — Patrick White (@mrreactionary) January 16, 2018

