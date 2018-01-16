How Sterling Shepard Kept His Proposal To Chanel Iman A Secret & When They’ll Say ‘I Do’

We all saw the photos from Sterling Shepard’s romantic proposal to Chanel Iman. But, the NFL pro took HollywoodLife.com inside the moment that changed their lives forever, and only we can give you the details!

Sterling Shepard, 24, pulled it off — He gave his now-fiancée, model Chanel Iman, 27, a proposal that was straight out of a fairytale on December 2, 2017. But, it wasn’t as easy as he made it look. Planning one of the most important moment’s of a woman’s life takes work, and Shepard would know. He enlisted the help of his mother and Chanel’s mother, as well as one of his New York Giants teammates to pull of the proposal of the century!

“My mom helped me out a little bit, she couldn’t wait for me to do it, and she couldn’t wait to be a part of it,” Shepard told HollywoodLife.com while at Macy’s Herald Square in NYC. The pro wide receiver and Chanel were on site to promote the NFL’s New Era Cold Weather Collection [learn more below]. Shepard revealed that he popped the question at a venue room, where he and Chanel share their first place together in New Jersey. “There’s a beautiful sky view along the water, where our place is,” he explained. “I had a company help me set it up with some candles; I had a photographer and everything.”

Inside Shepard’s plan — “I took her upstairs and told her one of my boys on my team was upstairs and that I had to grab something… I asked her to come with me. I brought her in and it was dark. She asked me what was going on, she had no idea. She saw the candles and asked if I planned it for her birthday, because her birthday was around the same time. I was like, ‘No, I didn’t do this for your birthday.’ She kept looking around and then I dropped down on one knee and she started crying. Then, I told her to turn around because her family and mine were inside the venue. I had my sister and my mom, and her mom all inside. She turned around and saw them and she broke down.”

Shepard admitted that he wasn’t nervous leading up to the proposal, “because I knew she was going to say yes.” However, when it came down to the wire, his emotions were fluttering [in a good way, of course]. “I was talking to her mother before, and I was like, ‘I’m kind of nervous,’ he recalled. “And she said, ‘I don’t know why you’re nervous, she’s going to say yes.’ Then, everything went smooth.”

As for wedding planning? — Shepard admitted he’s going to let Chanel take the reigns on that one. And, although they’re basking in the freshness of their engagement, he revealed that they will tie the knot sooner than later. “I think it’s going to be soon,” he said, adding that he’s going to have all of his boys, aka his teammates, at the wedding. “Chanel’s birthday party [which happened right before the proposal] was really fun, but our wedding it going to be 10 times more fun,” he gushed.

HollywoodLife.com caught up with the newly engaged couple last month on behalf of NFL’s New Era Cold Weather Collection. The New Era has been the official cap of the NFL since 2012, with their cold weather collection [Sport Knit and TD Knit] being a fan favorite. The Sport Knit contains an acrylic yarn exterior with a fleece lining, which includes WinterEra™ technology, along with the official NFL logo executed in LiquidChrome™. “The collection is great,” Shepard said, as he and Chanel were decked out in New Era gear. “We love every bit of it and we’ve been wearing this stuff since we were little. It’s awesome to collaborate with them.”

