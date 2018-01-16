Celina Powell Officially Asks Judge To Serve Offset With DNA Test Order: I’m Making Him Do It

Celina Powell revealed that she asked a judge to serve Offset with a mandatory DNA test to confirm he’s the father of her unborn baby. Get the EXCLUSIVE details here!

She’s taking action! Celina Powell, who claims Offset, 26, is allegedly the father of her unborn baby, has officially asked a judge to make him take a DNA test to prove it. “Today I went to court to get a judge to order a DNA test for Offset,” Celina EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “The judge asked me if I was doin it for fame though so I’m not posting much more … and I’m making him do a DNA test. I filed today because his lawyer is ignoring my calls. The second it comes back positive I’ll give it to y’all first.” Yikes! Although Offset has denied the allegations, it doesn’t look like Celina is going to give up anytime soon. She took to Instagram to even post a photo of what appears to be a door to a legal office with a sign about paternity and child support cases. “Told Y’all I’m Taking His A** To Court,” she captioned the photo. Check out pics of Celina here.

Celina already took the action of going to a judge but does it mean that Offset will be forced to submit to the test? Family Attorney David Pisarra spoke EXCLUSIVELY with us about how the DNA process works. “Any adult over 18 and not party to the case can serve the potential father, who must be formally served with the court order, Celina can’t just drop the paperwork off in his mailbox,” Mr. Pisarra explained. “Once Offset is served with the DNA test order, he will be responsible to file a response and take a DNA test to determine paternity and see what happens.”

If Offset does take the DNA test, it will put to rest all the speculation and hopefully end the drama for good! Celina’s outspokenness about the situation has been going on ever since she first claimed Offset was allegedly the father. One of her recent social media posts even showed an ultrasound photo and compared it with one of Offset’s childhood photos while trying to insinuate the two looked like each other.

