California Torture Parents’ Creepy Home Videos Surface: See 13 Children Before Their Escape

So creepy! After being arrested for child endangerment, videos have surfaced of California couple Louise and David Turpin and their 13 children.

This is just so sad! If you don’t already know, California parents Louise Anna Turpin and David Allen Turpin were arrested on Jan. 14 for allegedly torturing their children. Authorities found the couple’s 13 children malnourished and chained to beds in a suburban Los Angeles home on Sunday. How disgusting! The children were rescued after the couple’s 17-year-old daughter jumped out of a window and called 911. Adding to this eerie situation, videos (obtained by Radar Online) have now surfaced of the family before the escape. SEE THE VIDEOS HERE!

The videos, from 2011, 2013, and 2015, show David and Louise renewing their vows with an Elvis Presley impersonator in Las Vegas. The family appear to be very loving and happy as they celebrate their marriage. The children can be see dancing all wearing matching outfits: the girls flaunted pink plaid dresses and the boys wore black tuxedos. All of the boys had identical bowl-style haircuts. Although the children are smiling, they do look rather frail.

To many, the Turpins seemed like nice people. Both family and neighbors were shocked by their arrest. David Turpin’s parents were the most surprised by the news and said their son was a very religious man, according to The Washington Post. When Louise was confronted by the police, she was confused as to why they had come. Authorities described the conditions of the home as horrific and unsuitable for children, but both Louise and David were very cooperative. The investigation is still in it’s early stages, but the children have been taken to Riverside University Hospital System Medical Center for treatment.

