Amber Rose Is Getting A Breast Reduction Because Her Boobs Are ‘Stupid Heavy’ & She’s ‘Really Scared

Amber Rose is going to be losing some of her famous curves! She revealed to fans that she’s having breast reduction surgery on Jan. 17 and we’ve got all the details.

Amber Rose is ringing in 2018 by getting rid of some of her super famous curves. Don’t worry, the 34-year-old’s iconic derriere isn’t going anywhere but her chest will be getting smaller. The Loveline host revealed to fans via her IG Stories that she’s undergoing breast reduction surgery on Jan. 17 and that she’s “really scared” about it but excited at the same time. She’s blessed with naturally large boobs, but revealed in a tweet over the summer that her chest is “stupid heavy” and that she was experiencing terrible back pain because of her girls, so this decision has been weighing on her mind for some time.

“My boobs are stupid heavy, my back hurts and I can’t wear cute lil shirts without a grandma bra,” she explained in a July 2017 tweet. She then asked her fans for their input as to whether or not the scarring to her famous chest would be worth the procedure. “I’m really scared of the lollipop scars tho… any advice? Are there any ladies out there that are much happier even though you have breast reduction scars?” She was referring to the scars from the surgery that go from the bottom of the breast crease to just underneath the areola, making nipples look as if they are a lollipop. The good news is that the scars will eventually fade over time.

The model is going to be in great hands as she’s having the procedure done by world-renowned Beverly Hills plastic surgeons Dr. David Matlock and Dr. Garth Fisher. Amber loves Dr. Matlock so much that she just gave him a shout-out on Instagram on Jan. 12, saying he is “Hollywood’s best kept secret” and thanked him for helping her get rid of some unwanted cellulite. Amber knows her body is such a money maker and she loves to flaunt her famous curves, so this obviously was a decision she made after a lot of careful consideration. Right now her boobs are ginormous so even with a reduction she’ll still have plenty of cleavage. We can’t wait to see the results!

