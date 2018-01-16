Amber Portwood Slams Ex Gary & His New Wife: They’d Be ‘In The Ghetto Without Me’

Amber Portwood used just about every character on Twitter to slam her ex, Gary Shirley and his wife Kristina on Jan. 15. Amber blasted the couple for ‘talking sh-t’ and that was just the half of it…

Amber Portwood, 27, is setting the record straight. In a series of fiery tweets on January 15, she slammed her ex, Gary Shirley, and his wife Kristina, for “talking sh-t” about her on Monday’s episode [Jan. 15] of Teen Mom OG. “Make sure to watch Gary and Kristina tonight talking shit about me! It must be hard making money off of me! Being such a bad mom and all,” she wrote. “Where would they be? Wait..in a 1 bedroom shack in the ghetto of Anderson where he was before I got out and the show came back on!! Ignorant!” Portwood shares a daughter Leah, 8, with Gary.

In the episode, Gary and Kristina discussed Portwood’s relationship with cinematographer Andrew Glennon, who she met on the set of Marriage Boot Camp. “She should have waited,” Gary said, referring to Portwood’s romance with Glennon after breaking up with ex-fiancé Matt Baier. “She should have taken more time with Leah, and focused on her responsibility as a mother.” Gary continued: “I know you’re sad from breaking up with somebody, I get it. From day one, I’ve been a parent, from day one I’ve never let my issues stop me from being a dad. I don’t have the option to not be a parent.” Portwood’s response to Gary’s comments was her tweet [as quoted above, and seen below].

I stayed where I was cause I’m no better than the next person i saved up to put 20% down. I didn’t wanna move and feel like I was struggling, and I wanted to think out all options and find where I wanted my kids to grow up. You can talk poo about me, but plz not about Kristina. — Gary Shirley (@ItsGaryTime) January 15, 2018

Gary has since responded [as seen above], where he disputed Amber’s claims, and said that he had saved up money while she was in prison.

“I stayed where I was cause I’m no better than the next person i saved up to put 20% down,” he tweeted. “I didn’t wanna move and feel like I was struggling, and I wanted to think out all options and find where I wanted my kids to grow up. You can talk poo about me, but plz not about Kristina.”

Portwood went on to slam MTV for putting her through “hell.” She claimed the network turned her pregnancy and relationship “into a joke.” She also credited Glennon for helping her through hard times and showing her “that life was worth living.”

As you may know, Portwood was re-diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and bipolar disorder in May 2017. She got candid about her mental health struggle during an interview with Cosmopolitan in September 2016, after her diagnosis. “My life stops when I’m depressed because there’s no getting out of it. There’s no shaking it off because it’s a chemical imbalance,” she admitted. “When I get depressed, my depression is laying in bed, not moving, not wanting to even take a shower.”

Portwood is expecting her second child, a boy, with Glennon. Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 PM ET.

