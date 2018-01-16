Cute Boy, 5, Steals Show At NBA Game With Unbelievable Dance Moves: Watch & Be Impressed

During an NBA game, Tavaris Jones became the highlight of the night when he busted out his amazing dance moves. We’ve never seen anything like it! Watch here.

This five-year-old’s making major waves! Although the Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Golden State Warriors on the night of Jan. 15 in an NBA Finals rematch, the highlight of the game turned out to be Tavaris Jones, 5! The little cutie took to the court as he opened up the night’s halftime show, and he BROUGHT the fire! Not only is Tavaris a dancing superstar, but he also knows how to pump up a crowd, as his audience was going wild over his energetic routine. Click here to see pics of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Tavaris performed alongside other dancers, but make no mistake — the youngster was definitely the main event. I mean, just watch below, his moves totally speak for themselves! This isn’t the first time Tavaris, who hails from Detroit, has made headlines though. Last year he appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and completely shocked viewers with his skills. The original video went viral, which led Ellen to have Tavaris back on the show.

During his first interview with Ellen DeGeneres, 59, the elementary schooler revealed he was doing well in school and even got “all A’s” on his report card! But the cutest part? Tavaris said he wants to be “a father” when he grows up! When asked why, the little one told Ellen, “Because I’m so sweet.” Now THAT’S an adorable kid!

Tavaris also added that he wanted a “human car” for Christmas because dads drive cars. From there, Ellen concluded that what Tavaris REALLY wanted, was a car — the “father” thing was just an excuse to have a car, LOL. Either way though, there’s no question Tavaris is adorable. We can’t wait to see where his dancing will take him next!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how talented is Tavaris? Are you amazed by his dancing skills?