Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 2018: What Stores & Restaurants Are Open & Closed?

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s assassination. The civil rights leader was gunned down by James Earl Ray in Memphis on April 4, 1968. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is always celebrated on the third Monday in January. The holiday, in honor of the famous civil rights icon, has been a federal holiday since 1986. While most businesses, stores, and restaurants are open on MLK Day, some are not. The U.S. Postal Service will not be delivering regular mail, but will be delivering Priority Mail Express. The post office itself is closed on MLK Day. UPS and FedEX will still be delivering like normal.

Meanwhile, all banks and the stock markets will be closed on the national holiday. However, ATMs and online banking will still be available. Public libraries will be closed on the holiday. Most schools across the country will also be closed, including most colleges and universities. Schools may be closed, but your retail stores, pharmacies, and grocery stores should still be open on the holiday. To make sure, just call the stores closest to you before making your plans. Movie theaters and restaurants should still be open on MLK Day.

To celebrate the life of Martin Luther King, Jr., the annual commemorative service will take place at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Dr. King’s pastoral home, in Atlanta. Martin’s youngest daughter, Dr. Bernice King, will be the keynote speaker. Nearly 500 U.S. national parks are open for free on MLK Day, including Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park, Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail, and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in D.C. The D.C. monument is where Dr. King delivered his “I Have A Dream” speech in 1963.

