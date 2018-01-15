Travis Scott Learning How To Change Diapers From Kim & Kourtney Kardashian & Kylie’s ‘Impressed’

Travis Scott wants to be a hands-on daddy to Kylie Jenner’s baby. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he’s learning how to change diapers from Kim and Kourtney Kardashian.

Kylie Jenner, 20, is reportedly due to deliver her first child in just a few months and that’s giving baby daddy Travis Scott, 25, time to learn some hands-on infant care. While most new fathers wouldn’t want to go near stinky diapers, the rapper is willing to give it a try and getting some help from moms Kim, 37, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38. “Travis has asked Kim and some of the other mothers in the Kardashian family how to change diapers, bottle feeding advice and other tips to help him prepare for the arrival of his new baby. As the due date approaches, Kylie is happy with Travis’s commitment to be a hands on daddy and she is impressed with the steps he is taking to prepare himself for the arrival of their baby,” a source close to the Kardashians tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Travis has reached out to his own family, but it has also given him a chance to connect with Kim and Kourtney who have been helpful with advice and what not to do. While Kourtney has given Travis and Kylie a list of which all organic and natural products with their sensitive baby, Kim was a little more casual with her advice. Kim joked with Travis that as long as he gets out of bed in the middle of the night when the baby starts to cry, he is doing more than many husbands do,” our insider adds.

Once the infant finally arrives maybe Kylie and Travis will finally open up about this life-changing event. The reality star still hasn’t publicly confirmed her pregnancy and has become a total recluse ever since the baby news broke back in Sept. of 2017. She still hasn’t been photographed with a baby bump because she quit leading her high-profile lifestyle as soon as the baby news hit. The former queen of Instagram even quit posting sexy pics of herself, limiting what few photos she shares to just head shots. As for Travis, he’s keeping fans in the dark as well. In a recent interview with Billboard Magazine , he artfully dodged the baby question by simply answering, “I don’t want to talk about that. They’re just guesses. Let them keep fishing.” Sheesh! Most parents to be can’t wait to share their amazing news with the world. Who would have thought these two would be the opposite.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie and Travis will wait until after the baby is born to finally acknowledge that they’re parents?