Travis Scott Learning How To Change Diapers From Kim & Kourtney Kardashian & Kylie’s ‘Impressed’
Travis Scott wants to be a hands-on daddy to Kylie Jenner’s baby. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he’s learning how to change diapers from Kim and Kourtney Kardashian.
Kylie Jenner, 20, is reportedly due to deliver her first child in just a few months and that’s giving baby daddy Travis Scott, 25, time to learn some hands-on infant care. While most new fathers wouldn’t want to go near stinky diapers, the rapper is willing to give it a try and getting some help from moms Kim, 37, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38. “Travis has asked Kim and some of the other mothers in the Kardashian family how to change diapers, bottle feeding advice and other tips to help him prepare for the arrival of his new baby. As the due date approaches, Kylie is happy with Travis’s commitment to be a hands on daddy and she is impressed with the steps he is taking to prepare himself for the arrival of their baby,” a source close to the Kardashians tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.
