‘The Bachelor’ Recap: 2 Are Sent Home Unexpectedly As 1-On-1 Time Goes Horribly Wrong

On the third episode of ‘The Bachelor,’ Arie builds strong connections with some women…but other relationships quickly crash and burn. Here’s our recap!

With 18 women left on The Bachelor, some of the ladies are going to get stiffed when it comes to dates with Arie Luyendyk Jr. this week. The first date is a group date with Maquel, Jacqueline, Lauren B., Tia, Marikh, Bekah, and Bibiana and Krystal, who are still feuding over time spent with Arie after last week. The ladies have to get in the ring and wrestle on the date, hoping to catch Arie’s attention with their toughness. Tia and Bibiana initially struggle with the theatrics of wrestling, but eventually pull it together. During the nighttime portion of the date, tension between Krystal and Bibiana escalates when the former pulls Arie aside for one-on-one time right away.

Arie and Tia have their first kiss, and he gets deep with Bekah about her past relationships, but Krystal is convinced that her connection with Arie is much stronger than anyone else’s. He gives the group date rose to Bekah, though. Next, Arie goes on a one-on-one date to a vineyard with Lauren S. He hasn’t had much alone time with her up until this point, and is looking forward to getting to know her on the date. However, Lauren admittedly has some guards up, and has a bit of trouble letting Arie in. She’s a bit all over the place as they share dinner, and unfortunately, it costs her the rose as Arie eliminates her at the end of the date.

The next group date is with Ashley, Becca K., Brittany, Jenna, Caroline, Chelsea and Annaliese. After taking part in a funny dog show, the ladies get a chance to get some one-on-one moments with Arie at night. He immediately singles Chelsea out for alone time, and they continue to connect on a deeper level. Annaliese admits to Arie that she’s struggling to read him, and their awkward conversation is interrupted by Chelsea coming back for a second makeout session. Chelsea is given the rose at the end of the date, although Arie also shares a steamy kiss with Becca.

Lauren’s elimination leaves the girls on edge and anxious at the cocktail party. Bibiana tries to play more aggressive after struggling to nab one-on-one time last week, but she’s turned away by Arie while he’s spending time with Kendall. It’s clear that Arie has a major connection with Bekah. “She’s super unexpected and every time I hang out with her, she keeps me on my toes,” he says. “I’m becoming more and more attracted to her every day.” Meanwhile, Tia and Arie bond over their connections to the south.

Annaliese starts worrying about why she’s the last girl who hasn’t had a kiss with Arie. The situation is made even MORE awkward when she ASKS him for a kiss…and he turns her down. Later in the night, she tries to get some more time with him, but it only results in him politely sending her home before the rose ceremony.

In addition to Chelsea and Bekah, Arie gives roses to Caroline, Kendall, Ashley, Lauren B., Brittany, Becca K., Sienne, Krystal, Tia, Maquel, Jenna, Jacqueline and Marikh, which means Bibiana joins Lauren S. and Annaliese in being eliminated.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of tonight’s episode of The Bachelor?!