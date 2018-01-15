‘Teen Mom’s Amber Portwood Slams MTV For Turning Her Pregnancy & New Relationship ‘Into A Joke’

Amber Portwood angrily accused MTV of making a mockery out of her pregnancy and relationship. See her heated tweets here!

Eek! Amber Portwood, 27, took to Twitter on Jan. 15 to express her angry opinions about MTV and some of the cast members making a joke out of her second pregnancy and new relationship with Andrew Glennon. “I’ve been on this show for 10 years. I’ve been through hell! MTV has turned my pregnancy and this relationship into a joke in one of the happiest times of my life. Apparently my life is just for people to tell me how horrible I am as a mother because I went through depression!,” the Teen Mom star’s first tweet read. Amber’s struggle with depression and how it’s affected her role as a parent to her daughter, Leah, 9, has been a large part of the show and it’s obvious that she’s not happy with the way it’s being portrayed. See pics of Amber and Andrew here.

In addition to the network, Amber expressed her frustrations with her ex and father to Leah, Gary Shirley, 31. Another tweet of sarcasm showcased her feelings about their judgments with her actions and struggles. “Remember if your going through hell make sure you keep it all inside. And people should be able to say whatever they way about you. Especially your ex! Make sure when your suicidal that you always have your kid right next to you the whole time! It’s very healthy for them!! Idiots,” the tweet read.

Her tweeting spree didn’t stop there, either. Amber made sure to defend Andrew and the way he loves her for all the haters out there. “Andrew is the reason I was able to pull myself together! He showed me that life was worth living! I’m thankful to have him because now I will be ALIVE for my daughter and family!,” she admitted. “Sometimes it takes a strong man to pick up a broken woman.”

Amber’s anger comes right before the airing of the Teen Mom OG episode that shows the moment she and Andrew found out she was pregnant again. According to Amber, the episode will also show Gary and Kristina talking bad about her. “Make sure to watch Gary and Kristina tonight talking s**t about me!,” another one of her tweets revealed. “It must be hard making money off of me! Being such a bad mom and all. Where would they be? Wait..in a 1 bedroom shack in the ghetto of Anderson where he was before I got out and the show came back on!! Ignorant!” Ouch!

Amber sure sounds fed up despite the fact that she’s ready to be a mother again. It was around Nov. that she found out about the exciting news of her pregnancy but it wasn’t without her fair share of problems beforehand. A rocky relationship with her ex Matt Baier, 46, was under a major spotlight for a long time and it definitely caused a lot of stress with the reality star. With all that’s she’s been through, it would make sense for her to feel like she wants things to be better from now on.

Amber’s dissatisfaction with the network that helped her become famous has been causing headlines, but she’s not the only Teen Mom OG star that’s been complaining about the show lately. Farrah Abraham‘s on-again, off-again boyfriend Simon Saran recently made claims on Twitter that a producer with MTV was sending money by Paypal to young women in exchange for their promise to try and get pregnant to be on the show. Yikes! It seems like there’s a lot of drama both on and off camera with the show and its cast members!

