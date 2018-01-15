Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Pack On PDA In Hot Tub As Mexico Vacation Heats Up

Well, they’re not shy! Right after Scott Disick posted a sexy bikini pic of Sofia Richie, the pair was spotted cozying up in a hot tub. See the steamy new pics!

Sofia Richie, 19, and Scott Disick, 34, are clearly not afraid to display their romance for the cameras. The couple got cozy at a luxury beach resort in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Jan. 14, PDAing it up from the hot tub to the lounge chair. See the new pic of Sofia draping her arms around Scott below, and click through the gallery, attached, to check out more photos of them with their hands all over each other on vacation!

Sofia showed off her toned body in a black string bikini, while Scott went shirtless in black swim shorts. The pair couldn’t stop smiling at each other as they splashed around in the hot tub before toweling off together. See pics of Sofia and Scott vs. Younes Bendjima and Kourtney Kardashian here.

Of course, these new photos come amidst Scott’s social media spree. He’s been posting nonstop about Sofia, most recently Instagramming a pic of them next to what appears to be a seaplane. “The boat is way 2 long we had 2 chop it,” he wrote. Sofia has also been sharing snaps from their vacation, including a sexy pic of them lounging together near the ocean! See those two pics below.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Scott and Sofia make a cute couple? Or does it make you uncomfortable? Sound off in the comments!