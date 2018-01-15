Selena Gomez ‘Saddened’ Over Mom’s Criticism Of Justin Bieber Relationship — She’s ‘Not Helping’

Yikes! Selena Gomez’s mom is still not a fan of Justin Bieber! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why Mandy Teefey’s criticism of Justin is not helping their relationship.

Mothers know best, well… most of the time! Mandy Teefey, 41, is not budging when it comes to Justin Bieber, 23! She recently confirmed rumors that she does not approve of Jelena’s relationship. Ouch! Her criticism of Justin has made things pretty awkward with Selena Gomez, 25, and they aren’t even on speaking terms! “Selena is saddened and disappointed over her mother’s recent criticism about her and her relationship with Justin. It is difficult for Selena when Mandy discusses their private family matters in public, especially when her mom is negative,” a source close to Selena tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Selena feels like when her mom says things like she is ‘not happy’ about parts of Selena’s life, it is not helping their relationship, it’s only making things worse. Selena gets that her mom just wants the best for her, but she still wishes that her mom could move from a judgmental tone to a more open and accepting place,” the source continued.

As we previously reported, Selena wants to reconcile with her mom. The feud over Justin has lasted for so long that she feels it’s finally time to make up. Although Selena’s mom isn’t team Bieber, she does believe that Selena has the right to do whatever she wants. We can only hope that they come to an understanding soon!

